We are always in search of delicious handhelds in Vancouver and the surrounding areas, and fresh name Lulu Burger has caught our attention.

Dished chatted with the soon-to-launch new concept ahead of its debut at the Richmond Night Market later this month.

Owner/operator Xandria Rodriguez-Anastacio tells us that Lulu Burger is a fun, nostalgic play on the classic burger joint.

“I’m a second-generation immigrant on both sides, with my mom coming from the Philippines and my dad from Costa Rica,” Rodriguez-Anastacio says.

“Growing up, I was exposed to not only my own mix of culture but also that of my friends, peers, and my community. All of these played a role in shaping who I am and ultimately what influences Lulu Burger today! The name Lulu itself, in addition to being my own nickname, is an homage to the city that I call home, Richmond aka Lulu Island.”

We’re told that the menu will offer unique burgers without straying too far from the fundamentals.

“We also like to focus on showcasing both the local, and foreign cultures that helped shape who we are. We will convey this mission through fun thoughtful recipes, high-quality ingredients, and community engagement/collaborations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulu Burger (@luluburger.yvr)

Here are some varieties you can look forward to trying from this purveyor.

Longaniza Burger: beef patty, American cheese, pickled onions, tomatoes, banana ketchup, and mayo

Bacon Jam Boursin: beef patty, bacon jam, Boursin cheese, fresh tomato, mayo

Lulu Burger: beef patty, diced onions, diced pickles, American cheese, and burger sauce

You can try out Lulu Burger at the Richmond Night Market and future pop-up events around the area.

Lulu Burger

Instagram