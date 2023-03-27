Metro Vancouver’s new mochi donut shop, Mochido, is set to launch this summer.

This concept first launched in 2021. It operates out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street where folks can walk in for treats or order for delivery too.

Now, Mochido is setting up a fresh brick-and-mortar in Coquitlam. The sweet spot will be located at 100-1188 Pinetree Way.

The brand tells Dished it will be serving its signature mochi donuts, new brioche donuts, and an expanded dessert line at this outpost.

This includes bites like Mochido’s recently released cream puffs and basque cheesecake.

There will also be a great lineup of drinks up for order, we’re told.

Mochido’s Coquitlam space will feature an open-concept kitchen where patrons can watch their donuts being fried and glazed to perfection.

Located right by Coquitlam Centre, Douglas College, Lafarge Lake, and the Lafarge Lake-Douglas Millenium Line station, Mochido will be super close to many community hubs and ready to sweeten people’s days come opening.

Customers can also find this brand at the Richmond Night Market this year.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Mochido — Coquitlam

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

