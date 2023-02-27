Squamish has been getting some fantastic food and beverage concepts over the last few years, and here’s a new one to watch: Freebird Table & Oyster Bar.

The fresh restaurant is set to open at the Executive Suites Hotel & Resort in Garibaldi Highlands this Spring.

Freebird also operates a sister spot at The Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport in Richmond.

The new Squamish destination will aim to showcase a selection of eats made with locally sourced ingredients. There will be a raw oyster bar and the brand’s popular Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich will be up for order too.

For drinks, patrons can expect a selection of local wines, beers, and craft cocktails.

Dished is told this location will offer a great happy hour in Squamish, available daily from 3 to 6 pm along with a Buck-a-Shuck oyster deal.

“We wanted to create a space that would be welcoming to everyone in the community,” said Claire Wright, one of the managing partners of Freebird Table & Oyster Bar.

“Whether you’re a local family looking for a great meal, a hiker in need of some sustenance, or a mountain biker looking for a place to relax and recharge, we’ve got you covered. Freebird Table & Oyster Bar will be opening soon for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner services, and we look forward to welcoming you soon!”

This restaurant will also offer takeout options for those who want to bring grub home, or those who are staying in the hotel and would like to dine in their rooms.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date.

Freebird Table & Oyster Bar

Address: Executive Suites Hotel & Resort – 40900 Tantalus Road, Squamish