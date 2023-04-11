One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels is getting a refresh, and as a part of that, we’re getting an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.

Located on the ninth floor of The Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is set to be a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Parker Rooftop will feature 20-foot soaring ceilings and double-height windows along with adjoining striking patios, three of them, to be exact.

One will be an anchor, spacious outdoor patio, and the other two will be for private dining.

All three spaces will offer luxurious and comfortable seating as well as heaters and fireplaces for cooler evenings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Parker Rooftop (@parkerrooftop)

The hotel tells Dished that patrons can expect a rich room with beautiful views of Vancouver’s skyline in addition to fabulous shareable bites, unrivalled drinks, and genuine service.

Think “caviar, cocktails, and canapes,” we’re told. There will also be curated champagne and wine lists, bespoke cocktails, and many table-side experiences.

The team also mentioned mimosa bottle service at brunch… sign us up!

The 4,000 sq ft destination aims to be a high-end yet low-key hangout. It will offer seats for 80 inside and 60 people outside.

This concept is the newest to be announced from the Executive Table Group, which also operates Hydra, Alouette, Free Bird Table & Bar, and Seaside Provisions.

“We are thrilled to be opening Parker Rooftop at The Parker Hotel,” says Executive Table Group’s director of operations, Claire Wright.

“We want to create a unique bar experience for our guests and the Vancouver community, and we believe that Parker Rooftop will exceed all expectations. We are confident that our talented team of chefs and service staff will create an unforgettable experience that will leave our guests coming back for more.”

Once it launches, you can find Parker Rooftop open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 pm ’til late and for weekend brunch from 10 am to 3 pm.

Parker Rooftop is projected to open in June. We’ll keep you posted when this spot shares updates and an opening date. Stay tuned!

Parker Rooftop

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram