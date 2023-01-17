Earls at The Amazing Brentwood reveals its official opening date (RENDERINGS)

Folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another highly anticipated addition to the shopping centre’s food offerings soon: Earls Kitchen + Bar.

The premium casual dining chain initially confirmed it was opening at the property back in the fall of 2021.

Earls joined the list of soon-to-be-open, notable restaurant players entering the centre including the upcoming Tap & Barrel and Haidilao Hot Pot locations.

In the time since that announcement, we’ve seen exciting names like La Taqueria, JINYA Ramen Bar, and White Spot’s R+D Kitchen concept open at TAB.

Now, Dished has learned Earls isn’t too far behind.

Initially set to open in the summer of 2022, Earls at The Amazing Brentwood will open on February 16, 2023.

The brand new 7,600 sq ft design-forward location promises an epic indoor and outdoor dining space.

Located at the shopping centre’s Brentwood Plaza, this Earls was designed using warm elemental materials, lush greenery, and lots of natural light.

The space highlights local art from makers in Burnaby and BC, including pieces from artists Rande Cook, Tafui, and Dina Gonzales.

“We wanted this Earls location to truly reflect the diversity, energy and lifestyle of the Burnaby guest,” said Kristin Vekteris, chief brand officer.

“Burnaby is a neighbourhood brimming with life, and many young families, students, and millennials call Burnaby, and The Amazing Brentwood, home. This location is designed with them in mind.”

In addition to dine-in seating, this restaurant offers a window for pick-up orders.

Once it officially launches next month, you can find Earls Brentwood open daily.

The eatery will offer all its signature deals and services, including happy hour, weekend brunch, and daily happy hour features too.

Earls Brentwood will even offer validated parking to guests dining in.

Be sure to check it out once it opens.

Earls Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby