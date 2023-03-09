We love a small business success story, especially when it happens to involve chocolate.

This week, local queer-owned chocolate maker Melt Confectionary announced that it would officially be opening its very first brick-and-mortar Vancouver location.

A video shared on the business’ Instagram account earlier this week showed the beginnings of Melt’s new space at 4895 Main Street – the former address of Innocent Ice Cream, which is in the process of moving to the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood.

Located right on the corner of Main Street and 33rd Avenue, the space will showcase Melt Confectionary’s handcrafted confections. Think its bars of chocolate in varieties like Crunchy Cardamom, Vegan Creamsicle, and Hojicha Honeycomb.

The shop will also sell some of Melt’s other well-known chocolate creations, such as its heart-shaped hot chocolate melts.

“I finally have the space to do some of the things I’ve been dreaming up … Prepare to be sick of me,” says Melt’s owner and primary chocolatier Kate Mathewson in a follow-up post.

The space is still being worked on and Melt has yet to set an opening date, so stay tuned for more details.

Melt Confectionary

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram