The Halal Guys is officially opening its first Vancouver location soon

Big news for foodies today: The Halal Guys have announced that it’s officially opening its first Vancouver location.

The food cart turned fast food chain originated in New York City in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following.

The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, and served with the iconic white sauce.

The Halal Guys operates nearly 100 locations worldwide, with one in Toronto and one in Calgary.

The first Vancouver location for The Halal Guys will be downtown at 570 Robson Street.

The brand has yet to share a date for its grand opening, so stay tuned for more details.

With files from Hanna McLean