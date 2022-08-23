Poké, the dish consisting of raw fish over rice with roots in native Hawaiian cuisine, has stolen our hearts over the last few years, with several chains and local spots opening up all over the city.

It’s no wonder, either: Vancouver loves its sushi, so it makes sense that poké would be a fast favourite of ours, too.

One of our favourite spots for the dish is Steve’s Poké Bar, which calls itself “the best Hawaiian poké in Vancouver.”

This locally founded chain already has 14 locations in and around the city (including Burnaby, Squamish, Surrey, and Langley) with five more coming soon, including one set to open at #138 10111 No. 3 Road at Richmond’s Broadmoor Shopping Centre.

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific and Davie.

What makes Steve’s stand out from other poké spots in the city is that, according to its website, it’s not fusion, it’s authentic. The chain marinates its poké in the same way that the locals do in Hawaii, so you know you’re getting as close to the real deal as possible.

No word yet on when the Yaletown location will open to the public, so stay tuned for more details.

Address: Pacific and Davie (exact address TBA)

