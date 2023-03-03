Vancouver’s up-and-coming River District is slowly becoming a foodie paradise. Now, Dished has learned that a Local Public Eatery will be setting up shop in the area.

Local will be in good company in the River District. Its foodie neighbours include ramen spot Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba (which grand opens this weekend, by the way) and upcoming locations for Lucky Taco and Bufala.

Things are already shaping up to be pretty dang delicious around here.

The chain of neighbourhood restaurants has already started putting up signage at the new location, signalling its signature menu of starters, handhelds, drinks, and beyond will soon be available to locals and visitors alike.

Local was not able to provide details about the opening at this time, but we really look forward to sharing more with you as the River District outpost’s opening draws closer.

While you’re waiting for news on this one, be sure to head to one of Local’s other Vancouver locations in Gastown and Kitsilano.

Also, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Local Public Eatery — River District

Address: River District