A new spot for coffee and baked treats will soon be opening up in the Fraser Valley.

Archr Coffee + Bakery has plans to open its brick-and-mortar shop in Langley in the spring of 2023.

The bakery and cafe will be located at A150 20161 86th Avenue, a space that is currently under construction.

According to Instagram posts made by the business earlier this fall, owners are aiming for a cozy, lived-in vibe for the space, with details like “brick walls, aged brown leather, warm wood tones, and pops of greenery,” with the design being headed by Trim Studio.

As for the menu, sneak previews reveal that Archr will have a selection of high-quality, comforting treats like cookies with toasted pecans and butterscotch, banana bread, and double chocolate peanut butter cookies.

We can’t wait to cozy up in this space early next year.

Archr Coffee + Bakery

Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley

