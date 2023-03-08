Port Moody already gets a taste of Mama Said Pizza Co’s Brooklyn-style pies via its food truck, but now, the local maker is gearing up to open a brick-and-mortar outpost.

The team tells Dished the new spot will be located at 3135 Murray Street in Port Moody.

Mama Said Pizza Co. says this space will be a place folks can come and enjoy a hybrid-style Brooklyn pizza along with a full bar come opening.

The 1,100 sq ft space will offer seating for 28 inside.

The team says they are aiming to be a spot for a slice (or several) and a cheeky beer for lunch and dinner, as well as a solid takeout and delivery option.

We’re told to expect mostly pizzas, some staples and some innovative varieties, along with simple appetizers and a few salads.

For sips, there will be a small list of local brews on tap, a curated wine list, and a cocktail program with classics and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Mama Said Pizza Co. is aiming to open its doors next month. Its hours of operation will be 11 am to 11 pm on weeknights and 11 am to midnight on weekends.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date.

While we are waiting for this joint to launch, you can find Mama Said’s truck at Twin Sails Brewing in Port Moody. You can also order through its website.

Mama Said Pizza Co.

Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram