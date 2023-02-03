The weather may suggest otherwise, but ice cream season is nearly upon us, and one local ice cream shop is set to welcome the spring weather with some major changes.

Innocent Ice Cream, known for its plant-based options and house-made ice cream sandwiches, has been at its 4895 Main Street location since 2017.

Before that, it operated out of a pink mobile bicycle cart, founded in 2015.

In a recent announcement shared on the business’ Instagram and website, Innocent said that it would be closing its Main Street address in order to move to a bigger location.

“We have all grown together and we couldn’t be more thankful for our community. But now, we’ve grown as much as you have and it’s time for us to move on to a larger space so we can serve you better,” Innocent shared.

The announcement also noted the difficulties that businesses face when trying to find commercial spaces to rent in Vancouver, citing issues such as them being “too small, run by questionable landlords, lack amenities, astronomically priced or saddled with demolition clauses,” as major roadblocks.

It is for this reason, the notice says, that Innocent is leaving its current neighbourhood, but it’s not all sad news: Innocent’s new location will be in Hastings-Sunrise.

“We are saddened to close the doors on our Main Street shop but can’t wait for you to walk through the doors of our newly built shop on Hastings Street in late Spring 2023,” the note continues.

Innocent Ice Cream has yet to disclose an exact address, but shares that the new spot is currently under construction.

Until it opens in late spring, you’ll still be able to find a selection of its frozen treats at Stadium Market at 4899 Main Street – right beside the old location.

Stay tuned for more details on the new Innocent Ice Cream.