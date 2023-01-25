It seems like Metro Vancouver is getting more and more delicious by the day, and we have news of a brand new concept coming to the area to share with you: Birdies Eats & Drinks.

This fresh, California-inspired restaurant is slated to open in June 2023 at 3850 Lougheed Highway in Burnaby.

This address might look familiar, especially to folks living in Burnaby.

That would be because it is actually the former spot of Earls Bridge Park, which closed its doors after 26 years of operation earlier this month to make way for the brand’s highly anticipated new spot at The Amazing Brentwood nearby.

While Birdies Eats & Drinks has been developed by a small team at Earls, this concept is completely separate from the much-loved premium casual dining chain.

Dished is told Birdies will have an entirely different look, feel, menu, and design.

The new concept promises a laid-back atmosphere and a menu full of sips like margarita pitchers and fresh and flavourful fare.

We’re also told Birdies will offer top-notch takeaway options, too.

Be sure to check back here for updates on this exciting new concept. We’ll keep you posted on all the details.