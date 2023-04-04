Anyone with a sweet tooth in Vancouver is likely already familiar with Praguery, the food truck offering chimney cake and ice cream concoctions around the city.

Praguary started as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar space on Abbott Street in 2019 (which has since closed) and currently offers its treats out of a truck at Richmond’s McArthur Glen Outlet.

Now, the brand is set to expand with a new brick-and-mortar location, this time located in White Rock.

Praguery will be joining other food concepts such as Zero Zero Pizza and Sirius Cravings at the new White Rock Coho Eatery, a collective space that allows diners to grab takeout or dine in at one of the 14 interior seats or 16 seats on the oceanfront patio.

Located at 14985 Marine Drive, this new Praguery location is a one-year pop-up at Coho Eatery, giving those living in the White Rock area (or those stopping by for the day) a chance to try its iconic frozen treats.

This Praguery location will offer the same menu as the food trucks, which includes several takes on the chimney cake and ice cream combination (think Nutella, pistachio, and caramel), as well as chimney cakes on their own, refreshing beverages like strawberry lemonade, sundaes, and affogato.

Praguery’s new location is set to officially open on April 14, which will also coincide with the launch of a few new menu items too.

These new items include more vegan options (like dairy-free vanilla soft-serve ice cream), and while the chimney cakes are already vegan, some of the menu specials will now include more vegan fillings as well.

To celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 14, at 11:30 am, Praguery will be offering the first 30 customers a free cone of their choice.

Following its soft launch week, you’ll find Praguery’s new location open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

Address: Coho Eatery, 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

Instagram