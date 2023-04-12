Tacofino is opening a new burrito bar in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway

Much-loved BC brand Tacofino is officially opening a new location, and this time, it’s not in Vancouver.

The Baja-inspired concept, known for its signature tacos and burritos, will be setting up shop in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Set to launch in late Summer 2023, the new eatery will be opening in Squamish Station Shopping Centre.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Squamish community,” says Tacofino Managing Partner Gino Di Domenico.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for the opportunity to add Tacofino to the beautiful community of amazing people and restaurants.”

Once open, Tacofino Squamish will offer seats for around 20 people as well as a full takeout program for those who need to grab and go.

This spot will offer lunch and dinner, veggie and vegan options, and daily specials as well as happy hour specials from 3 to 6 pm.

Rotating seasonal menu items will also be making appearances on the menu here.

It wouldn’t be Tacofino without margaritas and brews, so it’s a good thing those will also be up for order at the new location.

The interior design and decor will be done by Shiloh Sukkau in collaboration with her colleagues, architect Nada Awadi from Studio Beige and graphic artist Courtney Presber.

Since its inception in 2009, the popular taco brand has now grown to operate a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, and the original Tofino Cantina.

We’ll keep you posted on details about the Squamish opening as they are revealed. Stay tuned!

Tacofino — Squamish

Address: Squamish Station Shopping Centre

Instagram