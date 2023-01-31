Maruhachi Ra-men to open new location in Surrey
Jan 31 2023, 9:59 pm
One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is opening a new location: Maruhachi Ra-men.
Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.
Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.
Maruhachi will be launching a location in Surrey at Unit 2 9082-152 Street.
View this post on Instagram
Signage on the upcoming eatery signals it will be aiming to open in late spring.
We’ll keep you posted on more details as they are released. Stay tuned!
Maruhachi Ra-men — Surrey
Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey