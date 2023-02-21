Bread X Butter has remained somewhat of a secret spot in Vancouver, but those who know about this cafe (and visit it often) are already aware of how much of a hidden gem it is.

Located inside the Cathedral Place Building (at 140-925 West Georgia Street) in downtown Vancouver, the cafe is the passion project of chef Felix Zhou, known for his time on Top Chef Canada.

Only open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm, Bread X Butter has very limited hours, serving traditional breakfast options (like bagels and avocado toast), sandwiches, butter udon bowls, and, perhaps its most popular item, egg toasts.

Served on freshly baked slices of brioche loaves, fluffy scrambled eggs are paired with ingredients like pork floss, kewpie mayo, and smoked salmon.

Bread X Butter also offers catering, but now, those in Burnaby won’t have to travel so far (or place a catering order) in order to get the cafe’s sought-after fare.

A new location is in the works, the cafe announced earlier this week on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bread x Butter Cafe (@breadxbuttercafe)

The second location will be on the corner of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue, right by Metrotown, and while Bread X Butter hasn’t shared an exact address yet, it aims to open “sometime next month.”

This Burnaby location will be open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 8 pm.

Address: Corner of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue (exact address TBA), Burnaby

Instagram