Beaucoup Bakery to open inside downtown Vancouver’s St. Regis Hotel

Beaucoup Bakery is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in the city to head to for French-inspired pastries, and now, it’s expanding.

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver.

The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

This is thrilling news for fans of the concept’s delicious Parisian-inspired pastries,

viennoiseries, and treats.

Beaucoup Bakery Downtown will operate out of a 1,300 sq ft space at the corner of Seymour Street and Dunsmuir Street.

It will be a counter service destination for all the Beaucoup classics we know and love, sweet and savoury. Once open, patrons have the option to grab and go, sit at one of the seven tables inside, or pop down on the patio outside.

“We’ve been searching for the right location for a while now, and cannot wait to bring

Beaucoup Bakery to the heart of downtown Vancouver,” explains Betty, co-owner and

pastry chef at Beaucoup Bakery.

“The St. Regis Hotel has so much character and history behind it. The team has been incredible to work with, and we look forward to opening our doors this autumn.”

The new space is being designed by notable design firm Ste. Marie Studio, who we’re told is aiming for a “European-feel” for the bakery.

Glasfurd & Walker is also onboard to assist the team with branding.

We can’t wait to share more details with you about this spot. Stay tuned!

Beaucoup Bakery Downtown

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

Instagram