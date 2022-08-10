Bella Gelateria is on track for a serious sugary sweet takeover, as the award-winning gelato shop has two more locations in the works.

The concept currently operates two spots in Vancouver and one in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and both of those cities will be getting new outposts.

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown.

As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Owners tell Dished we can expect some exciting things from these locations, but they couldn’t share all the details just yet.

We’ll keep you posted as more info is revealed. Stay tuned!

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby