Earls closes Metro Vancouver location after 26 years

When one door opens, another one closes. This is the case for an Earls Restaurant location in Metro Vancouver.

Earls Bridge Park, located at 3850 Lougheed Highway, has officially shuttered after 26 years of operation.

The Burnaby restaurant offered its last day of service on January 15, 2023, Dished is told.

While many will likely miss this location, it’s not all bad news from the brand. In fact, Burnaby’s newest outpost from the premium casual dining chain just revealed it will be opening next month.

Earls at The Amazing Brentwood will be open to the public as of February 16, 2023.

The new location is set to feature warm elemental materials, lush greenery, and lots of natural light. It will offer some fantastic indoor and outdoor seating as well.

Be sure to keep an eye on this opening and check it out come February.