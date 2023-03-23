Just as numerous Vancouver establishments prepare to close up shop, one spot is gearing up to start a brand-new chapter.

New Westminster’s own Origins Chocolate Bar, which currently has a space inside the River Market, has shared that its own brick-and-mortar space is currently in the works.

The new space for the shop will be at 538 Victoria Street, just a few blocks away from its current address.

Known for its wide selection of artisanal and ethical chocolate, Origins carries more than 200 varieties of different bars from makers around the world.

Their current booth inside the River Market is a small one, so this new space will allow for Origins to grow and carry even more options for chocolate lovers in the Metro Vancouver area. This also means that it will be leaving the River Market space in the coming months.

The business has only just received its building permits, so expect a bit of a wait for an opening. Until then, you can pay Origins a visit at 110-810 Quayside Drive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Origins Chocolate Bar (@origins_chocolate_bar)

Address: 538 Victoria Street, New Westminster

Instagram