This week, a local café has announced a new location coming soon.

Caffé Delish, the café known for its gluten-free offerings, is set to open a location in Pitt Meadows later this spring.

The local café used to operate a gluten-free bakery in Vancouver on East Hastings Street, which closed in late 2021, before revamping and opening its café concept in Port Coquitlam.

The PoCo location of Caffé Delish opened back in May 2022 and has since established a dedicated following of customers flocking to its comforting and creative drinks and decadent baked goods, all of which are made gluten-free.

The brand also operates a bakery, also located in Port Coquitlam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delish Gluten Free (@delishglutenfree)

The café shared news of the plan for a new location in an Instagram post this week: “We are thrilled to announce that due to the popularity and success of Delish Bakery and Caffé Delish, we are expanding and adding a location in Pitt Meadows!”

Caffé Delish has yet to share the address of the new spot, but stay tuned for more details.

Until then, you can check out Caffé Delish in Port Coquitlam at 2180 Kelly Avenue, Unit 411o, and at its bakery at 203-1730 Coast Meridian Road.