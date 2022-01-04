Here’s some exciting food news for folks living in Vancouver. The city will be getting its first location of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart this summer, the company tells Dished Vancouver.

The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

Last spring the brand told us it was set to open not one but three locations in our area, including Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

Now we have more details about the Vancouver outpost.

Pablo’s currently offers its signature freshly baked cheese tarts out of several Canadian locations in Hamilton, Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Dished Vancouver is told BC stores will offer more variety than other provinces including Japanese beverages and pastries, sandwiches, soft serve, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PABLO Canada (@pablo_cheese_tart_canada)

This brand, known for its classic tarts made with creamy filling, crunchy crust, and topped with glazed apricot jam, typically offers a full roster of delicious pastries and drinks to customers.

From the classic apricot option to matcha, chocolate, or the purple okinawa benii, there will surely be something here to strike your fancy once it opens.

Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway in summer 2022. We’ll keep you updated on an exact opening date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PABLO Cheese Tart BC (@pablocheesetartbc)

Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram