Big news, breakfast lovers: the very first location of Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is set to open in BC.

Serving up its signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, Stacked operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario, as well as two (with a third forthcoming) in Alberta, but this will be the first time the brand has expanded to BC.

The new location is planned for the Fraser Valley’s Langley community and is set to go in at 8045 204 Street, Unit D-100.

A quick Google Maps search reveals that this address is currently an empty lot, but it appears that a Bar Burrito is also slated to open here soon too, in a major new development that will be called Yorkson Village.

You might also like: Vancouver's getting a new 10-day beer festival and it launches this month

"With a heavy heart": Downtown Vancouver Paleo restaurant has permanently closed

Two highly anticipated sister restaurants set to open soon in Vancouver (RENDERINGS)

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is known in particular for its pancakes, waffles, and French toast, but the chain also serves other breakfast classics, such as Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes.

Diners will also find some seriously sweet options on the menu here, including Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacked Pancake House (@stackedpancake)

If you opt for berries and cream, they’ll come topped with strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream, and a blueberry strawberry preserve.

There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.

Seeing as the development for this new Langley location is yet to be built, we’re in for a bit of a wait for an opening, but we’ll be sure to share any updates as they’re revealed.

Address: 8045 204 Street, Unit D-100, Langley



Instagram

With files from Daily Hive Staff

