Vancouver’s getting a new contemporary Mediterranean restaurant soon, and it’s called the Med Grill & Bar.

Set to open late spring/early summer at 1157 Davie Street, Med Bar & Grill is the new sister restaurant of Mediterranean Grill Restaurant on Denman.

A rep for the business tells Dished the fresh concept aims “to bring the nostalgia of the Mediterranean with a contemporary twist.”

Patrons can expect a room adorned with bespoke wallpaper and statues and pops of blue and wood features.

There will be seating for 60 people inside and another 20 on the patio.

In terms of food, the menu is still being finalized.

The restaurant did mention that bites such as saganaki sliders, classic kebabs, and harissa grilled lamb would all be up for order.

Hours of operation will be 11 am until 1 am daily, so expect a great drink menu, late-night music, and DJs to help folks flow into the evenings here.

Med Grill & Bar

Address: 1157 Davie Street, Vancouver

