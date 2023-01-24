City-slicking Vancouverites will soon be able to swap the streets of our concrete jungle for a spot inspired by a leafy green one: the Jungle Room.

Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Once it launches later this winter, Jungle Room aims to be a destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and more.

The 2,500 sq ft space will boast seating for 65 when all is said and done, Dished has learned.

Owners tell us folks can expect a dark and moody atmosphere here in the evening, complete with a dark green and gold aesthetic and “plant-forward” decor.

Jungle Room consists of three sections, including a lounge and a dining room. The third space has been coined “The Library,” and it promises an intimate, comfortable vibe with couches, coffee tables, bookshelves, and even a fireplace.

As for the menu, this concept plans to launch a spread that has “something for everyone.”

There will be a selection of items from the grill, including grass-fed beef and lobster and some raw bar offerings, such as oysters, caviar, select sashimi, and full-on seafood towers.

Sticking with the seafood talk, there’s an octopus dish we’re told is a must-try. The Octopus Three Ways features Szechuan pepper grilled octopus, tempura fried octopus, and a chimichurri octopus terrine.

For plant-based patrons, there will be an array of vegan plates like miso eggplant served with couscous.

Jungle Room will also offer a brunch menu and a late-night menu.

In terms of entertainment, this spot will have DJ performances on select evenings and live jazz nights.

We’ll keep you posted on more info about Jungle Room soon. Stay tuned!

Jungle Room

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver