Another restaurant has recently shut its doors in Vancouver. Pepper Lunch appears shuttered and has been marked as permanently closed online.

The restaurant franchise, which coins itself as “The Original Japanese DIY Teppan Experience,” has stopped operations at its former 2323 Cambie Street location.

Pepper Lunch posted a note for patrons on its door, signalling the closure.

The announcement also directed folks to its other BC location in Richmond at 4791 Mcclelland Road #1625.

Dished has reached out to Pepper Lunch for a reason for this closure.