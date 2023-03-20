FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Pepper Lunch has closed its doors in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 20 2023, 10:29 pm
Pepper Lunch has closed its doors in Vancouver
Daily Hive

Another restaurant has recently shut its doors in Vancouver. Pepper Lunch appears shuttered and has been marked as permanently closed online.

The restaurant franchise, which coins itself as “The Original Japanese DIY Teppan Experience,” has stopped operations at its former 2323 Cambie Street location.

Pepper Lunch posted a note for patrons on its door, signalling the closure.

The announcement also directed folks to its other BC location in Richmond at 4791 Mcclelland Road #1625.

Pepper Lunch

Daily Hive

Dished has reached out to Pepper Lunch for a reason for this closure.

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.