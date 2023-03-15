Squamish is going to get a little more delicious later this year. A new lunch spot and wine shop concept called The Buvette is set to open there this summer.

“The Buvette is a lunch spot determined to become a daily necessity for natural wine lovers and a place to find curated beverages such as Orange wine, Piquette, Pét-Nat, and cider,” the team tells Dished.

“It will also be complemented with appetizers and gourmet sandwiches.”

Once it opens, the 1315-1323 Vancouver Street spot will offer seating for around 20 people.

There will also be a boutique space for exclusive and local products like wine accessories, handmade tablecloths, local fresh flowers, and custom merchandise.

“Whether it is by its refined and original decoration, by the impeccable service or simply by the atmosphere that the space brings, we will make sure that you have the best time ever.”

In addition to being a place to stock up on hard-to-find natural wines, The Buvette aims to be a destination for ciders and beers from all around Canada, as well as kombucha, energy drinks, and juices to-go.

In terms of grub, The Buvette will serve up a limited lunch menu of rotating feature sandwiches, soups, salads, and small dishes like olives along with some other appetizers.

Picnic lunches will be a thing here too. Visitors will be able to purchase these specially packed feasts and head to the great outdoors or a local park.

We’re told there will also be some outdoor seating here with views of the Chief, for those who want to stick around.

The Buvette is set to open sometime in Summer 2023, and it sounds like there’s a lot more to devour once it does.

Whether you live in Squamish or plan to pop in during a visit or when road-tripping somewhere, we are sure The Buvette will be on top of your to-eat list come opening.

The Buvette

Address: 1315-1323 Vancouver Street, Squamish

Instagram