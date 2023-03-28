Vancouver has no shortage of awesome ramen destinations, and it looks like we’re about to get another one to check out: Beest.

Beest is a new restaurant specializing in mazemen, a variety of brothless ramen. It’s set to open at 770 Bute Street in Vancouver.

The team tells Dished patrons can expect a modern and stylish space to enjoy this Japanese delicacy, which is typically served with flavoured oils and sauces.

This concept will offer seats for just over 30 people in its downtown space, where customers can sit down and enjoy high-quality roast beef as a topping on their noodles.

As for the drink program, there will be a selection of authentic Japanese Sake and wine.

We’re told the restaurant’s decor and ambiance will be inspired by the samurai culture of Japan, with themes of “black and grey tones representing the strength and resilience of the samurai, and gold accents representing their prestige and honour.”

The restaurant shares that the entire concept is actually inspired by “the story of a samurai named Beest, who time-travelled from 1500s Japan to present-day Vancouver.”

This eatery also teased that it will have a real-life “Beest” samurai that will be making some appearances as well come launch.

Beest is set to open near the end of April. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

BEEST

Address: 770 Bute Street, Vancouver