FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Tall Shadow Bakery to open its own storefront in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 27 2023, 7:42 pm
Tall Shadow Bakery to open its own storefront in Vancouver
@tallshadowbakery/Instagram

Much-loved local maker Tall Shadow Bakery is officially getting its own storefront.

The microbakery shared the news late last week, saying the team was “over the moon with excitement” to announce a brick-and-mortar was in the works in East Vancouver’s Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood.

The concept has been a farmers’ market staple over the years, offering people its delicious selection of sourdough bread and baked goods.

Tall Shadow shared that it intends to open the space in the summer, but says folks can still find its products at farmers’ markets every weekend and at Mucker Next Door from Friday to Sunday.

According to the Instagram announcement, Tall Shadow Bakey will offer bread, bagels, pretzels, coffee, pastries, sweets, and sandwiches.

We can’t wait to see this spot come to fruition. We’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed.

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Tall Shadow Bakery

Address: Hastings-Sunrise, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.