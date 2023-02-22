Last fall, Dished shared that Christopher Siu, winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, had planned to bring his Daan Go Cake Lab concept to Vancouver for the very first time.

The bakery and “cake lab” has been under construction for the past several months, but Siu has shared with us that a tentative opening date has finally been set.

Daan Go currently has five locations in Ontario and one in Quebec, but this will be the first BC address for Siu’s project.

The “cake lab,” as it’s called, specializes in stunning celebratory cakes with designs that include anything from giant roses to faux bowls of ramen to planets with mini astronauts.

The bakery also serves custom macarons, pastries, cupcakes, cookies, and innovative ice cream flavours (think mango passionfruit gelato and vegan black sesame).

Daan Go Cake Lab in Richmond will be located at Unit 100 4371 Garden City Road. Siu tells us that they’re aiming for an April 15 opening; “however, we may change it closer to the date as we see how things go.”

Siu first made himself known to Canadians when he participated in MasterChef Canada‘s second season, before returning for his triumphant win during the seventh season in 2021. According to the lab’s website, he had been working full-time as a pharmacist while also starting his baking business from home.

Daan Go’s first location opened in November of 2011, and the brand now operates four different addresses in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario.

This Richmond location will be a team effort of Siu and David Jorge, winner of Masterchef Canada season two.

“This new Daan Go Cake Lab gives us another opportunity to sample our already delicious signature cakes and pastries that we have become known for,” the brand shared in a release.

The Richmond location will offer dine-in and brunch options as well, an offering that Daan Go has been “itching to expand into” for some time.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new spot.

Daan Go Cake Lab – Richmond

Address: Unit 100 4371 Garden City Road, Richmond

