A bakery and “cake lab” is finally coming to the Vancouver area next year and, trust us, this one’s worth waiting for.

Christopher Siu, winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, has plans to bring his Daan Go Cake Lab concept to Vancouver for the very first time.

Daan Go currently has five locations in Ontario and one in Quebec, but this will be the first BC address for Siu’s project.

The “cake lab,” as it’s called, specializes in stunning celebratory cakes with designs that include anything from giant roses to faux bowls of ramen to planets with mini astronauts.

The bakery also serves custom macarons, pastries, cupcakes, cookies, and innovative ice cream flavours (think mango passionfruit gelato and vegan black sesame).

Siu first made himself known to Canadians during season two of MasterChef Canada. According to the lab’s website, he had been working full-time as a pharmacist while also starting his baking business from home.

He later entered the international competition for Kam Cha Wong in Hong Kong in 2019, before being awarded the 2020 Young Entrepreneur Award by the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Siu (@bakersiu)

Siu has yet to share an exact address of the Daan Go YVR location, but the Instagram post sharing the news revealed that it would be in Richmond.

Daan Go Cake Lab aims to open in Spring 2023.