Another Alberta-based coffee spot is turning its gaze to BC for expansion. This time, it’s Analog Coffee.

The much-loved cafe currently operates seven locations in Calgary as well as an outpost in Kelowna.

A second BC location is coming to Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood, and soon, at that.

Analog in Yaletown will be opening at 338 Helmcken Street, the former location of Blenz Coffee.

Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmers’ Market, followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgary’s 17th Avenue in 2012.

The brand emphasizes the importance of community and, of course, delicious coffee and baked goods.

This spot is set to open in mid-April, the brand tells Dished. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Analog Coffee – Yaletown

Address: 338 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

