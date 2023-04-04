A local pizza spot is making some delicious moves this summer. Nicli, known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pies, will be opening in UBC’s Wesbrook Village area.

The North Vancouver pizza shop will be moving into a former Virtuous Pie location in the area, it tells Dished.

This new spot will be called Nicli Pizzeria & Cocktail Bar, signalling there will likely be some differences when it comes to the drink program compared to the other existing Nicli location on Highland Boulevard.

Set to open in July 2023, we’re told the new Nicli outpost will offer patrons delicious pizzas and stellar cocktails to match.

Nicli used to operate a Vancouver location in Gastown. It permanently closed after a decade of operation due to the pandemic back in 2021.

We’ll keep you posted on more details and an exact opening date when there’s more the share. Stay tuned!

Niclic Pizzeria & Cocktail Bar

Address: UBC’s Wesbrook