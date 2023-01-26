Last November we shared the news that Big Way Hot Pot was planning on opening not one, but two new locations in Richmond and Vancouver, and now, we know where it’s setting up shop in the latter.

The chain, known for its self-serve, build-your-own hot pot format, will be launching at 778 Robson Street in the former location of an A&W restaurant.

Big Way Hot Pot currently operates a location in Burnaby where it offers patrons a whopping 90 fresh ingredients to choose from.

A second Burnaby spot is opening soon at #5-4250 Kingsway, and we’re told to anticipate a March 2023 opening for the Richmond location (#123 -4940 Number 3 Road).

As for the Vancouver location, the opening time is still to-be-determined.

We’ll keep you posted when we hear more.

Big Way Hot Pot — Vancouver

Address: 778 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram