Thierry slated to open new West Vancouver location
Nov 23 2021, 1:21 am
One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location.
Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.
The new cafe will be opening in the Grosvenor Ambleside building at 1343 Bellevue Avenue.
The local bakery currently operates one location on Alberni Street in downtown Vancouver as well as a spot in Mount Pleasant.
Thierry West Vancouver aims to open its doors in 2022, we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.
Thierry – West Vancouver
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver