One extremely popular Vancouver breakfast joint is set to expand its reach with an additional location soon.

Yolks currently operates two Vancouver locations, on West Broadway and East Hastings, but now the locally founded brand is opening up its third, right in the West End.

According to some signage that has already gone up, the new Yolks will be at 988 Davie Street – the former address of a Mucho Burrito.

Yolks has yet to advertise this new spot on its social channels, with only a small “coming soon” note on its website.

The restaurant originally opened on the corner of Hastings and Clark, which used to draw massive lines on the weekends, before relocating to a bigger, more polished location at 1598 East Hastings. Not long after, it opened its second location on 546 West Broadway in 2017.

The joint became known for its huge selection of eggs Benedicts, as well as other breakfast and brunch favourites like sandwiches, classic breakfast plates, and avocado toast.

Yolks has yet to share when we can expect this new location to open, but we’ll keep you updated on any news.

Yolks – Davie

Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

