New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 40+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Delicia Cafe & Bakery officially opened at its Columbia Street space over the weekend and while it seems that donuts are no longer on offer here, there is a selection of house-made pastries to choose from.

Address: 656 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

For the last several months, a second location at 6958 Palm Avenue has been in the works, and now, it’s open.

Address: 6958 Palm Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

Cafe Kathmandu’s legacy lives on in the form of a new restaurant concept run by the same folks.

Momo Hut is the name of the new rebrand and while both the name and the location are different from the original spot, the restaurant “remains committed to serving the finest Nepalese cuisine available for both dine-in and takeout,” according to its website.

Address: 6372 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Facebook

Guu Toramasa has opened in downtown Vancouver at 757 Seymour Street, the former location of a Ryuu Japanese Kitchen outpost.

Address: 757 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Located at 2106 West 41st Avenue, the former address of the recently shuttered LXY Hunan Fusion, Neptune joins numerous other establishments along the busy W 41st Avenue Kerrisdale strip.

Address: 2106 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Saint Germain has officially opened its seventh location here in Vancouver, right at the corner of Knight Street and 33rd Avenue.

Address: 1395 E 33rd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Missing Chopsticks offers a unique “Si Fong Choi” (which means private kitchen) experience “with an eye on sophistication, top-notch presentation, and fresh, locally sourced ingredients,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Address: 13880 Wireless Way #130, Richmond

Instagram

Tea Drop Cafe, which quietly opened in January, specializes in coffee and bubble tea beverages, with limited pastry offerings as well.

Address: 1020 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

A new but potentially hard-to-find spot on our radar is Van 168 Coffee, a restaurant that specializes in Vietnamese food and coffee.

Address: Unit 128-888 Kingsway, Vancouver

Instagram

This smoothie bar and snack spot hailing from South Korea has opened its first Canadian location at #1-1725 Robson Street in Vancouver.

Address: #1-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

It’s been a long and sometimes bumpy road to opening day for The Pleasant, but finally, after three long years, the time has come for this concept to launch.

Address: 2434 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

La Bise Bakery is a new addition to the Granville Island Public Market, specializing in its very own take on the humble (but delicious) French canelé.

Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street Kiosk 150, Vancouver

Instagram

One of the city’s more recent additions to the small market scene is Ur Mart, a produce and Asian goods grocer located in the Point Grey Village area.

Address: 4458 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

The concept opened its original West Broadway outpost in 2018, and now, it has quietly launched at 1126 Robson Street.

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Angel’s Pastries is located at 800 20th Street, sharing kitchen space with Trove Desserts and Empanada Gal.

Address: 800 20th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Located at 13648 105A Avenue in Surrey, the restaurant and bar bills itself as a “modern bar with an Indian touch,” and is open super late at night.

Address: 13648 105A Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

North Vancouver’s newest Italian restaurant, Sempre Uno, has just opened its doors. The anticipated Lower Lonsdale eatery quietly opened recently and it’s now serving brunch and dinner.

Address: 1 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-983-0101

Trees Coffee’s newest location is at 10299 University Drive in Surrey, the very first Metro Vancouver location for the brand.

Address: #104-10299 University Drive, Surrey

Instagram

This concept is inspired by the food stands in the streets of Mumbai and is brought to us in partnership with Brave Brewing Company, Executive Chefs Evan Elman (Vancouver Private Dining, Urban Tadka) and Tushar Tondvalkar (Indian Pantry, Urban Tadka).

Instagram

Located at 3860 Lougheed Highway, the former Swiss Chalet is now something called Happy Valley Food City, a multi-concept restaurant space that offers everything from dim sum to BBQ skewers to a Hong Kong-style cafe.

Address: 3860 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram (HV Wonder House) | Instagram (HV Cafe)

Cool House officially opened in late February with a small menu that is true to its name: Filipino dishes with “fusion” elements.

Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Le Parfait specializes in housemade ice cream, crépes, and, of course, parfaits, all inspired by Lebanese flavours and techniques.

Address: 812 Homer Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This spot – located at the very far right corner of the food court – only just opened in early March.

Address: #3270 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Aberdeen Centre, Richmond

The concept has been dishing up nutritious eats from its original location in North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market, and now, it has finally launched on Howe Street.

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

To keep up with the demand, the restaurant has opened its second location at 186 Keefer Place in Chinatown, in the same roundabout as the downtown T&T Supermarket.

Address: 186 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Instagram

This restaurant’s first location is in Delta at 8859 120th Street, but it has officially expanded with a second location inside Coquitlam’s Henderson Place Mall food court.

Address: #2098 1163 Pinetree Way, Henderson Place Mall, Coquitlam

Facebook

Downtown Vancouver’s new Japanese-style curry spot is open and it’s called Wa! Curry. The new concept from Aburi Restaurants Canada is located at 622 West Pender Street.

Address: 622 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Romilano Pizza’s first location is in Richmond at 4000 No. 3 Road (in Aberdeen Square) but now the local pizza spot has officially expanded with its first location in Vancouver proper.

Address: 1637 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Kin’s Food and Bistro, located at 792 Denman Street at the former address of Korean joint Yadori Bar & Bistro, softly opened near the beginning of this year.

Address: 792 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

From a full range of baked goods (including muffins, scones, and Platz, a Mennonite version of a classic coffee cake), as well as other delectable sweets like macarons and babka, this bakeshop is truly a must-stop shop in the downtown area.

Address: 2518 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Instagram

A longtime member of the Coho Commissary, Sirius has launched inside the business’s White Rock’s Coho Eatery.

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

Instagram

This destination for traditional, homestyle German cooking just opened at 110 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster in Columbia Square Plaza.

Address: 110 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Located at #105 – 1325 Lonsdale Avenue, the new location from the family of restaurants offers its signature eats developed by Kinton Ramen Executive Chef Aki Urata for lunch and dinner in a casual atmosphere.

Address: #105 – 1325 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram

Located at 55 6th Street, the new cafe is just off Carnarvon in downtown New West, making it a pretty convenient spot to grab a coffee if you’re in the area.

Address: 55 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

In the former cafe and grocer space of Oh Carolina, a new tenant with a similar but different approach has taken over: Mercato di Luigi.

Address: 580 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Located at 2615 Montrose Avenue, right in the heart of the downtown area, this new spot opened its doors for the first time in late February.

Address: 2615 Montrose Avenue, Abbotsford

Instagram

Takenaka, Vancouver’s food truck serving up Japanese bentos, rice bowls, and appetizers, has opened a cafe specializing in onigiri.

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This concept comes to us from the folks behind another local watering hole known for serving live tunes, East Vancouver’s The Heatley.

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Konbiniya’s new outpost is located at 2307 W 41st Avenue, the former location of the grocery store West Wood Organics.

Address: 2307 W 41st Avenue

Instagram

The second Wicked Café location is now open at 3605 West 16th Avenue in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood.

Address: 3605 West 16th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Pot Empire, which only just opened last month, advertises itself as a “Taiwanese personal hot pot” restaurant.

Address: 4877 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

This hype convenience store celebrated the opening of its newest location at 3335 Wesbrook Mall last month.

Address: 3335 Wesbrook Mall (UBC campus), Vancouver

Instagram

This concept opened at 2331 Clarke Street in Port Moody, which is the former address of the much-loved, longtime Italian joint, Rosa’s Cucina Italiana.

Address: 2331 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-262-6644

With files from Daryn Wright