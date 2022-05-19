Downtown Vancouver’s historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia is already home to a few great dining experiences, including Reflections: The Garden Terrace, Hawksworth Restaurant, 1927 Lobby Lounge, and Bel Cafe.

Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”

While we don’t have many details quite yet – we’ll have to wait a bit yet for things like cocktail and food menus – we do know that the name of the bar comes from a man named Fred Herrick.

According to details shared on the business’ Instagram account, Fred Herrick was “a gentleman who spent 54 years shining shoes next to our venue. Fred Herrick spent his entire adult life shining the shoes of judges, lawyers, and businessmen from the neighbouring courthouse and downtown offices.”

Herrick became a local legend and “was a man who approached a simple service with an enduring passion.”

“Fred Herrick embodies what the service industry should be – we knew our bar had to be named in honour of this humble, hardworking man who remains a charming part of our city’s history.”

The folks behind The Herrick are also behind The Keefer Bar, so you know we’re going to get some quality cocktails at this new spot.

Construction is still underway, so there’s no set opening date yet, but word has it we can expect to try our first sip sometime this summer – we can hardly wait.

The Herrick

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram