A beloved Vancouver-based Neapolitan pizza parlour is officially expanding.

Reggiano’s Pizza has its first location in Kitsilano at 2828 West 4th Avenue, but now the little pizza place that could has set its sights on Port Coquitlam.

A post on the business’s Instagram page shared an image of the exterior of the new location, only noting that it would be “coming soon.”

Known for its authentic Italian pies, Reggiano’s serves a selection of classics like pepperoni, Siciliano, and Margherita, as well as a few more experimental styles – think Bulgogi, Italian Anchovy, and the Jericho, which features Alfredo sauce.

It also serves salads and other sides like chicken wings and garlic bread sticks.

Reggiano’s Pizza has yet to share an address for its new location or an opening date, so stay tuned for more details.