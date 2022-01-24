Last year, many meat lovers were disappointed to hear that Carolina-style BBQ joint Peckinpah was closing up shop in Vancouver’s Gastown.

The eatery had operated at the neighbourhood’s 2 Water Street address for a decade before it shuttered there. The space eventually became the home of Röosh, a new Swiss-inspired concept.

But now, fans of Peckinpah have the opportunity to get its grub once again, as the restaurant has reopened in a new location in a new BC town, only an hour-or-so away from its OG spot.

Folks can now head to Peckinpah’s new digs in Squamish to enjoy its signature ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more.

Located at 38005 Cleveland Avenue in Squamish, the restaurant announced its opening this past weekend.

According to its Instagram bio, you can find it open daily from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

Peckinpah BBQ

Address: 38005 Cleveland Avenue, Squamish

Instagram