Vancouver’s about to get a new destination for rare and hard-to-find treats, sweets, and sips: Smoke 2 Snack.

This concept currently operates its OG shop with a neighbourhood vibe at 1887 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, but the new location will be a premium shopping experience with a fresh, modern design.

Located at 582 W Broadway in Vancouver, Smoke 2 Snack’s new flagship location is set to open its doors this spring.

Once it’s open, folks can expect to find sharply priced local and international specialty snacks, including iconic childhood favourites and exotic brands as well.

Think chips, cookies, energy drinks, coffee beverages, candies, and chocolates. The concept will also have a Snack It Up Box similar to a “mystery bag” of treats to surprise and delight.

Smoke 2 Snack’s new location describes itself as an “adults-only” space to find global treats. It will be open until 11 pm and will also have delivery options available via Uber Eats and Tutti.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Smoke 2 Snack

Address: 582 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram