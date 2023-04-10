Soon, you won’t need to book a flight to indulge in some seriously authentic and delicious Hawaiian cuisine.

A new restaurant highlighting the region’s cuisine is set to open soon in Richmond.

Aloha Hawaiian Grill will be located “in the heart of Steveston Village,” according to the concept’s website, with its address at Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street.

Aloha will offer Shave Ice – the uniquely Hawaiian treat made of powdery, fluffy shaved ice and flavoured syrup – in flavour options like Blue Hawaiian, coconut, guava, passionfruit, ube, and more, with the possibility to combine three different flavours in one cone.

Dishes here will include some Hawaiian classics, such as Spam musubi, poké bowls, and Hawaiian-style plate lunches featuring rice, macaroni salad, veggies, and your choice of protein.

These options include Aloha’s signature dish Huli Huli chicken, as well as Maui ribs, teriyaki beef, Giovanni’s garlic shrimp, Loco Moco (a beef patty with mushroom gravy and a fried egg), and grilled Spam.

Aloha Hawaiian Grill has yet to share an opening date, so stay tuned for more details on this new spot opening soon.

Address: Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond

