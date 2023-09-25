We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

Ça Marche will be transitioning to Au Petit Comptoir later this month.

Dished is told Au Petit Comptoir will offer many fan favourites from the original Au Comptoir.

Address: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver

Kinton has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching its first downtown Vancouver location later this year.

Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown will take over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations earlier this year.

Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver

A new Miami-inspired bar is opening in Vancouver this fall: The Flamingo Room.

Located in Havana’s former theatre space on Commercial Drive, this new spot will be a destination for vibrant drinks, snacks, comedy, and live music, too.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

The Mount Pleasant spot will be at 388 West 6th Avenue, one of the newer building developments in the area, and will be the fourth location for the brand.

Small Victory is known for its quality coffee, bread, and pastries, including some of the best croissants in the city.

Address: 388 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

The new cocktail concept aims to be “an unapologetic, over-the-top dive aesthetic corner bar,” we’re told, and hopes to become the area’s new go-to watering hole.

The 1,700 sq ft space will seat 55 people inside and 45 outside on its roomy patio.

Address: 20526 Fraser Highway, Langley

A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.

Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.

Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

B House Richmond will launch at 1101-8328 Capstan Way this fall.

This Vancouver eatery opened in 2020 and is known for its bites like Green Papaya Salad, Bang Bang Shrimp, Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup, and Vegan Organic Tofu, all of which will be up for order at its new Metro Vancouver spot once it opens.

Address: 8328 Capstan Way #1101, Richmond

Cockney Kings still has a location in Burnaby, at 6574 Hastings Street, as well as one in New Westminster, but for the first time, the brand is ready to open in Vancouver.

The first Vancouver location will be at 1935 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, Dished is told, the former background of a Flying Wedge Pizza.

Address: 1935 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Azur’s lobby eatery, Dahlia Restaurant, will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There will be seats for 46 inside and 12-14 outside on its street-side patio.

It will feature an art-deco-style dining room where patrons can indulge in a menu of “diverse world cuisines.”

Address: Azur Legacy Collection Hotel — 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Gordon Ramsay Burger will open first at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam this fall.

Known for serving up premium burgers, fries, and shakes, this elevated handheld joint first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012.

Next year, Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to launch at Richmond’s River Rock Casino Resort.

Address: Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, Coquitlam

Sweet 7, which was established in 2006, is planning on opening its very first Vancouver location at 1696 Robson Street, the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

According to Sweet 7’s website, the store uses “fresh mango and fruit tea brewing techniques, combined with a handcrafted process, to prepare all our beverages.”

Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s best pie shops is expanding with a new location. The Pie Hole is officially launching a storefront in Langley.

The much-loved local sweet spot (which is Guy Fieri-approved, by the way) made the announcement earlier this summer.

Address: 20534 Fraser Highway, Langley

Lee’s has shared what might be its most exciting recent announcement to date with Dished: it’s opening a new store in Gastown.

We’re told the fine folks at Lee’s will aim to open this spot before the end of the year. Be sure to watch this space for updates and an exact opening date.

Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).

The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.

Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver

At the space of a former Sharetea location, a Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and very soon, by the looks of things.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having an October opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Oretachi Curry is an Osaka-based restaurant specializing in warming curry dishes, soon to be available right here in BC.

The brand has shared that it will be opening a location in Richmond’s Steveston Village, and while an exact address has yet to be shared, we’re already counting down the days until this spot opens up.

Address: Steveston Village, Richmond

While many of Vancouver’s businesses along Broadway have been struggling to stay open (and others have been forced to close entirely) during the disruptive SkyTrain construction, it seems one new spot is about to make its mark.

According to some signage that has gone up, Tozen Sushi Bar will be a new concept from the folks behind Tom Sushi, the premium sushi bar on Davie Street.

Address: 967 West Broadway, Vancouver

Zaatar w Zeit, a fast-casual eatery serving Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes, is set to open a new location in Metro Vancouver soon.

The brand currently operates one location in Vancouver, at 531 Granville Street, but has shared with Dished that a location in West Vancouver is currently in the works.

Address: C6 – 900 Main Street, West Vancouver

The second Hem 377 will feature similar interiors as the original location, with hand-painted murals and decor reminiscent of Ho Chi Minh City, but this spot will be bigger, offering more dine-in seating for guests.

Address: 1108 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tayybeh, which is an “all women social enterprise” offering catered Syrian food, has shared that it’s opening a brick-and-mortar cafe space.

The cafe and eatery will be located at 2836 W 4th Avenue, the former address of Linh Cafe.

Address: 2836 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A Toronto-based restaurant has set its sights on Vancouver.

Haifa Room serves Israeli-Palestinian food with a contemporary spin alongside cocktails, wine, and craft beer and operates two locations in Toronto currently.

Address: 410 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Vancouver has no shortage of ramen restaurants, and a new one is about to enter the scene.

Menya Juemon is a brand-new ramen concept, set to open in the former spot of Benkei Ramen at 545 West Broadway later this month. Benkei closed at the end of March after operating at this location for 13 years.

Address: 545 West Broadway, Vancouver

Mangia’s Sandwiches will be a brand-new concept from the same family behind Jo’s Italian Deli, which operates shops in both Vancouver and Chilliwack.

Opening at 2690 Granville Street, Mangia’s will be run by the children of Jo’s, according to the website.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.

The concept teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the Skytrain station.”

The concept has shared its plans to open its new location in downtown Vancouver, this time at Telus Garden.

This favourite for pastries and sweets already operates locations in North Vancouver at 1185 16th W and in Vancouver at 1190 Bidwell.

Address: TELUS Garden — 510 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again, as the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.

Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop, Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.

Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma — Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver

Set to open later this fall, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.

Yokai Tapas and Sake Bar will be offering just as its name suggests – small plates of Japanese-inspired fare and a selection of sake that goes well with them.

Planet Burger is currently a concept in progress, but founders tell Dished that the food truck will be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities soon.

“We are now landing in Burnaby,” Heytea shared on its Instagram platform, geotagging Crystal Mall in the announcement.

The official address is listed as 4500 Kingsway #1333 in Burnaby, which is the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy outpost.

Address: 4500 Kingsway #1333, Burnaby

Serving up its signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, Stacked operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario, as well as two (with a third forthcoming) in Alberta, but this will be the first time the brand has expanded to BC.

Address: 8045 204th Street, Unit D-100, Langley



Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light installation centrepiece.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Ciclo (multiple locations)

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim. It’s set to open in Fall 2023.

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver

Yolks currently operates two Vancouver locations, on West Broadway and East Hastings, but now the locally founded brand is opening up its third, right in the West End.

Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

It looks like Pepper Lunch’s former space isn’t going to be empty for long. A new concept from a Vietnamese restaurant in West Vancouver will be opening there: Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish.

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver

This concept first launched in 2021. It operates out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street, where folks can walk in for treats or order for delivery too.

Now, Mochido is setting up a fresh brick-and-mortar in Coquitlam. The sweet spot will be located at 100-1188 Pinetree Way.

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

One of the numerous new vendors to be joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

The Buvette will serve up a limited lunch menu of rotating feature sandwiches, soups, salads, and small dishes like olives, along with some other appetizers.

Picnic lunches will be a thing here, too. Visitors will be able to purchase these specially packed feasts and head to the great outdoors or a local park.

We’re told there will also be some outdoor seating here with views of the Chief for those who want to stick around.

Address: 1315-1323 Vancouver Street, Squamish

Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.

Set to open at Fraser Street and 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

Address: Fraser Street and 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)

Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.

Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Spring 2023.

Sula’s owner, Sharath Vittal, shares that the cocktail program will be designed by none other than Jeff Savage, head bartender at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist.

Known for serving up delicious steamed BBQ pork buns and beyond, The Bao Place had to cease operations at its former Kingsway location due to redevelopment in 2022.

The Bao Place said it would be back in a new location, and it looks like that will be sooner than later.

Address: Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In the announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

Ramen Danbo has also a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that a Langley location at B100 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive is slated to open in mid-October.

The independently owned brand will also be opening a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street, although that location won’t be ready until April or May 2024.

When it announced it was shuttering, Salt Tasting Room shared it had plans to relocate to Chinatown in October 2021.

Now, nearly two years later, the concept has revealed the wonderful news that Chinatown is still the plan and that the team is aiming for a mid-September opening.

Address: 227 E Pender Street, Vancouver

As new parents, the couple behind Oide has operated the cafe in a “soft open” capacity for the last year and a bit, but have shared that its new address is finally in the works.

Oide will soon relocate to 1548 West 2nd Avenue in Kitsilano, an iconic building designed by Arthur Erickson known as the “Waterfall Building.”

Address: 1548 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue.

Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.

Address: Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue, Vancouver

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get a new outpost on Main Street as well.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.

That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.

Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the US, has announced it’s opening a new BC location.

The concept is known for its breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Address: Willoughby Town Centre, Langley

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Jollibee has a new Surrey location slated to open in Metro Vancouver. An opening date is yet to be announced at this point. Address: Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex, Surrey

Four Winds Southlands One of BC's most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Fogo de Chão at The Post Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post's 185,000 sq ft retail space. Dished is told folks can expect an "open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame." The restaurant will have an area called "Bar Fogo" and a more formal dining room as well. Address: 658 Homer Street