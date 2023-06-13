Last April, Hem 377, a Saigon-inspired Vietnamese cafe, first opened its doors at 5026 Victoria Drive.

The colourful spot became extremely popular for its modern spins on classic Vietnamese coffee drinks, as well as its selection of savoury snacks and desserts.

Owner KBee Deng tells us that after a year of success, a second location is in the works, this time on Commercial Drive.

The new spot will be at 1108 Commercial Drive — the former location of Tamam To Go, which closed at the end of March.

The second Hem 377 will feature similar interiors as the original location, with hand-painted murals and decor reminiscent of Ho Chi Minh City, where Deng grew up, but this spot will be bigger, offering more dine-in seating for guests.

Deng says they’re finished designing the space and are now waiting on the final paperwork to announce an official opening date, but they’re aiming for late June or early July.

In addition to its unique beverages (think ube lattes, pina colada coffees, and pandan milk tea), Hem 377 serves some savoury snacks, including deconstructed Banh Mi bowls and a buttery corn dish with crispy shrimp.

Stay tuned for more details on this new location.

Hem 377 – Commercial Drive

Address: 1108 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram