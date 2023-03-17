It’s always hard to hear about a restaurant closing, but it’s especially rough when it happens to be a longtime favourite.

On Thursday, March 16, the Vancouver ramen spot Benkei Ramen announced it would be permanently closing this month.

In a post shared on the business’ Instagram, Benkei said, “We regret to inform you that the owner of Benkei Ramen has decided to retire and the restaurant will be closing permanently on March 20, 2023.”

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported and enjoyed our ramen for the past 13 years,” the note continued.

The 545 West Broadway restaurant was a mainstay for the neighbourhood, serving up bowls of traditional ramen, like Shoyu and Shio, as well as modern spins on the Japanese dish, including a Curry Ramen, Vegan Black Ramen, and the Akaoni Deluxe.

The last day of service for Benkei Ramen will be Monday, March 20, so you only have a few days left to pay this neighbourhood spot a visit.