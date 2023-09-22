Mangia's Sandwiches to open in South Granville soon

Good news for fans of Italian subs, as a new sandwich shop is set to open in Vancouver soon.

Mangia’s Sandwiches will be a brand-new concept from the same family behind Jo’s Italian Deli, which operates shops in both Vancouver and Chilliwack.

Opening at 2690 Granville Street, Mangia’s will be run by the children of Jo’s, according to the website.

“While the kids worked the deli they developed a true love, sandwiches. Out of this love came the plan for Mangia’s: to pair the best sandwiches they could make with their favourite snacks, drinks, and pantry products from Jo’s,” the site explains.

In preparation for the opening of Mangia’s, the “kids” have been working out some new menu items – with a few favourite recipes borrowed from Jo’s, of course.

If the eats from Jo’s are any indication, we’re in for some authentic, loaded Italian sub sandwiches. Mangia’s Sandwiches has not shared an official opening date yet, but its website notes that it’s hiring for a number of different roles.

Stay tuned for more details on Mangia’s Sandwiches.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram