Folks in Langley are about to have one cool new hangout spot.

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar, a new concept from the same folks behind Haven Kitchen and Bar, tells Dished it will be opening up at 20526 Fraser Highway, the former address of Shiraz Grill.

The new cocktail concept aims to be “an unapologetic, over the top dive aesthetic corner bar,” we’re told, and hopes to become the area’s new go-to watering hole.

The 1,700-square-foot space will seat 55 people inside and 45 outside on its roomy patio.

As for the food and drinks offered at Steven’s, the menu has been developed by Chef Spencer Watts and will largely feature elevated bar food.

Expect “puffy tacos” – a creation we can’t wait to learn more about – and smash burgers, playful cocktails, screamers (slushies with soft serve ice cream), rotating local taps, and buckets of beer.

This place will be all about having a good time while being “unpretentious, bold,” and serving up an “against the grain” attitude.

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar is aiming for a fall 2023 opening, and once it does, it’ll be in operation seven days a week from 11 am to midnight.

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar

Address: 20526 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram