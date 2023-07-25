Vancouver, we have some amazing news. Salt Tasting Room is finally making a long-awaited comeback.

The popular spot for charcuterie, wine, and conservas closed its doors back in 2021. The Gastown staple had been serving patrons for nearly 15 years at the time of its closure.

When it announced it was shuttering, Salt Tasting Room shared it had plans to relocate to Chinatown in October 2021.

Now, nearly two years later, the concept has revealed the wonderful news that Chinatown is still the plan and that the team is aiming for a mid-September opening.

The eatery will take over the former space of ShuckShuck, a standing room for oysters that closed in 2022.

In an announcement post, Salt Tasting Room thanked patrons for their patience and shared it was “thrilled to be on an excellent street with amazing food neighbours.”

We’ll keep you posted as opening details are released. Stay tuned!

Salt Tasting Room

Address: 227 E Pender Street, Vancouver

