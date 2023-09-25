The originator of “New-Style Tea” and “Cheese Tea” is officially slated to land in Metro Vancouver: Heytea.

This famous drink chain originated in China and has since grown to operate locations in places around the globe including London, Melbourne, and Singapore.

Now it seems the brand’s sights are set on Canada.

“We are now landing in Burnaby,” Heytea shared on its Instagram platform, geotagging Crystal Mall in the announcement.

The official address is listed as 4500 Kingsway #1333 in Burnaby, which is the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy outpost.

“We can‘t wait to meet and share with you our hot [Roasted Brown Sugar Bobo Milk] while enjoying this amazing and glorious autumn view,” the brand continued to share.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot.

Heytea — Burnaby